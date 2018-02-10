Tree falls causing parts of Central Ave. to be blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The windy and rainy conditions are causing trees to fall across the Mid-South.
A big tree fell Saturday afternoon on Central Ave. near Buntyn St. The tree caused six MLGW polls to break.
Right now, the estimated time of restoration is around 1 a.m.
The Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic for working MLGW crews. Central Ave. is blocked in both directions around Buntyn St.
We will update this story with more information as it comes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}