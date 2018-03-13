  • Truck crashes into Memphis construction site

    Memphis police are investigating after a truck ran off the road and slammed into a construction site. 

    Photos of the crash show a truck on two wheels, and appears to be partial suspended in the air. 

    It happened on the corner of Bellevue and Linden Avenue. 

    According to Memphis Fire Dispatch, no one was transported from the scene. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more details about what happened. 

     

