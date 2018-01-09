  • TruGreen hiring thousands of positions

    Updated:

    TruGreen, a Memphis based lawn care company, announced it is filling 15,000 positions across the country, the Memphis Business Journal said. 

    Trending stories:

    This is all to prepare for a busy spring, and the positions range from lawn specialists and management. 

    If you are interested, you can apply here

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories