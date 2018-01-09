TruGreen hiring thousands of positions

TruGreen, a Memphis based lawn care company, announced it is filling 15,000 positions across the country, the Memphis Business Journal said.
This is all to prepare for a busy spring, and the positions range from lawn specialists and management.
If you are interested, you can apply here.
