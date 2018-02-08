TSA finds loaded handgun at Memphis International Airport checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded handgun at the Memphis International Airport.
The passenger was carrying a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun in his or her bag. Police were called and took the bag, and escorted the person out.
According to the TSA, firearms can be transported in checked baggage, but they must be declared, in a carrying case, and unloaded. They are not allowed in carry-on bags.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
TSA said this is the tenth gun found at the MEM security checkpoint in 2018. There were 26 found last year.
The suspect faces potential criminal charges as well as civil penalties.
