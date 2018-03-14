Tubby Smith fired as Memphis basketball coach

The University of Memphis fired Tubby Smith as the men’s head basketball coach, Wednesday afternoon.
Tubby Smith confirms he is no longer the head coach of men's basketball at the University of Memphis. pic.twitter.com/dARS7ljgGU— Kristin Leigh (@Fox13Kristin) March 14, 2018
Smith, a hall of famer, left Texas Tech in 2016 to take over the Tigers’ program.
Memphis went 19-13 in its first season under Smith. That record improved to 21-13 in year two, but attendance and fan support -- as well as corresponding revenue -- declined.
Smith was informed of the UofM's decision to part ways during a meeting with President David Rudd and Athletics Director Tom Bowen.
Smith described the meeting as "cordial." That's his attorney standing with him.— Kristin Leigh (@Fox13Kristin) March 14, 2018
Neither wanted to answer questions. Said Smith will release a statement "later." https://t.co/27WgyyTyO4
Smith’s tenure at Memphis ended with a final record of 40-26. Both years, the Tigers missed the post season.
The University of Memphis issued the following statement:
"After considerable deliberations and in the best financial interest of the University of Memphis, an agreement of separation with Head Men's Basketball Coach Tubby Smith has been reached. Details are to be finalized, and no further comment will be offered."
Three years and $9.75 million remain on Smith’s contract. The university can pay that money over a six-year period.
Last week, CBSSports.com reported the University was considering firing Tubby Smith and hiring Penny Hardaway, who starred at the University of Memphis and the NBA in the 1990’s.
Penny is currently the coach at Memphis East High School. The Mustangs are ranked the top high school basketball team in the state and among the top teams in country.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
