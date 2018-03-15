Tubby Smith responds to firing: "I wish the university and the team the best."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tubby Smith has released a statement hours after being fired as the men’s head basketball coach at the University of Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

"I appreciate the opportunity to have led the University of Memphis basketball program for the last two years. I'm proud of the work my staff and I have done to serve the players, the school and the community in leading us to a 21-13 season this year.

After 39 years in college coaching, I know that change happens and I wish the University and the team the best as they pursue a different direction. As a lifelong competitor I believe the game never ends and I'll be exploring my next move on and off the court in the coming weeks."