Tunica County deputies looking to question two men after deadly overnight shooting

Tunica County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men concerning a shooting outside a Robinsonville restaurant.
Deputies received a call around 1:48 a.m. after a shooting outside of Waffle House. They found 24-year-old Jeremy Jones dead at the scene and another male with Jones was shot as well.
That victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown.
Tunica County Sheriff Office is asking for your assistance in locating Antonio Jasper who's driving a white mustang along with Calbert Staten. Both men are wanted for questioning in the murder of Jeremy Jones.
If you have any information please contact Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662)363-1411 or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}