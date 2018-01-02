TVA: Power Supply Alert urges customers to conserve energy

TENNESSEE - Officials told FOX13 a power supply alert is in effect for the Tennessee Valley Authority Service Territory.
Frigid cold temperatures will cause very high power demand early Tuesday morning. Turn down your thermostat before you go to bed and throw on an extra blanket. Conserving energy will save you money and help us keep the power flowing.— TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 2, 2018
Step 20 of the Electric Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP) has been initiated by the TVA.
The plan requires all customers in the territory to conserve their use of electric power as much as possible. This plan was initiated Monday night.
According to the TVA, conservation during peak hours are to continue until notified by TVA.
This advisory comes after temperatures in the service territory reach the teens with wind chills below zero.
At 6:15 am EST, the average temp across the Valley is 10 degrees and power demands are high. Help us maintain a reliable supply of energy -- and help yourself save money on your next power bill -- by lowering your thermostat 1-2 degrees during the peak hours of 6 am to 9 am.— TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}