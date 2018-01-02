  • TVA: Power Supply Alert urges customers to conserve energy

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    TENNESSEE - Officials told FOX13 a power supply alert is in effect for the Tennessee Valley Authority Service Territory.

    Step 20 of the Electric Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP) has been initiated by the TVA.

    The plan requires all customers in the territory to conserve their use of electric power as much as possible. This plan was initiated Monday night.

    According to the TVA, conservation during peak hours are to continue until notified by TVA.

    This advisory comes after temperatures in the service territory reach the teens with wind chills below zero. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories