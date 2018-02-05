Two arrested after deputies discover drugs and more inside Mid-South home

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - Two Mississippi County residents were arrested Friday after Mississippi County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Blackwell Street in Bassett, Arkansas.
Cassie Macklin,32, and Corie Macklin, 35, were both home at the time of the search.
Deputies found several items of drug paraphernalia including a metal grinder, two glass smoking devices and a set of black digital scales. They also located a handgun, a bag containing several pills of suspected Hydomorphone and suspected Ecstasy.
Deputies conducted a search on Cassie Macklin and found a marijuana cigarette and three small bags of suspected marijuana.
Both Cassie Macklin and Corie Macklin were booked and charged with possession of controlled substance and more. Corie received a $75,000 bond while Cassie received a $40,000 bond.
