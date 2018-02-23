Two arrested in connection to sex acts performed on infant, third man arrested in separate incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three Memphis men are behind bars, all for rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Isiah Hayes, Dairius Ice, and Antoine Wilson are all behind bars.
Two men were arrested for the same sexual acts and videos.
Wilson though, was locked up on Thursday for a different incident.
According to investigators, Wilson forced a little girl to perform a sexual act back in 2016.
Another person filmed the video. Police are actively searching for that unnamed person.
Police said they discovered the videos on a cell phone that they retrieved from a home in South Memphis, off McLemore.
People in the area were shocked and horrified to hear what was happening behind closed doors, and hope it can be prevented in the future.
“[Parents] got to know who their kids are with. If they don't, they're going to put their kids in the wrong person's hands. Even if they are family members, they've got to be aware of the situation because it's happening,” said Eddie Robinson.
The other two men, Hayes and Ice, were arrested last week. Both are charged in connection to sex acts performed on an infant and filmed.
