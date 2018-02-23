Two arrested, one at large after East Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are behind bars after Memphis police said they broke into an East Memphis Apartment Tuesday.
Melissa Blevins and Darren Smith are charged with aggravated robbery after hitting a home in the 2600 block of Central.
Trending stories:
- Husband and wife found dead in Memphis apartment that went up in flames
- Video shows man kidnapping bikini barista at knifepoint before attempted rape
- Man beats up girlfriend, puts her in trunk of car for texting other men, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Court affidavits said Blevins was one of the victims’ friends. She was let inside the house when Smith and another man followed behind her with a gun.
One of the victims was hit in the head with a gun and both victims in the house were forced to sit in the house as the victims rummaged through, making off with items.
Cell phones and prescription pills were among the items taken. One of the victims’ phones was tracked to Smith’s home, where he was arrested.
Police are still looking for the third suspect.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}