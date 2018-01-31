Two charged after man is shot and killed during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made two arrests in the shooting death of Nicholas Brunetti.
Brunetti was shot and killed on January 6 during an apparent robbery in the 5000 block of Yale.
Investigators determined that Jamarcus Hayes Miller was responsible for the shooting. On January 30, Miller was detained while in possession of marijuana, a loaded 22 Glock pistol, and a large amount of cash.
Miller was charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance w/i to manu/del/sell to wit marijuana possession firearm during commission of dangerous felony and possessions of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators also identified Kaci Calderon as a second suspect in the murder. Officials believe the 19-year-old participated in the planning and robbery of Brunetti. Calderon was charged with first-degree murder.
