Two dead after ATV crashes into Amtrak in Mississippi

SLEDGE, Miss. - Two people are dead following an horrific crash in Mississippi.
According to the Quitman County Sherriff Department, they received a call Saturday night, March 3, around 9:46 p.m. where an ATV crashed into an Amtrak train. It happened on K-T Rd in Sledge, Miss. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found a male and female dead.
They were the two people driving the ATV. The Quitman County Sherriff Department told FOX13 two ATV's were driving and trying to "beat the train." The first ATV crossed, the second one did not.
Both bodies were sent to the crime lab in Jackson for autopsies.
No one on the Amtrak sustained injuries, and the train took back off around 11:55 p.m.
Amtrak released info to FOX13 about the incident:
Amtrak City of New Orleans Train 58 was on its way from New Orleans to Chicago on Saturday, Feb 3 at 10:15 p.m. CT when it came into contact with an ATV driven by two occupants that was obstructing the tracks in Crenshaw, Mississippi. There were no injuries to the 121 passengers or crew members on board. The train was delayed for approximately three-and-a-half hours. Amtrak Police are cooperating with the Quitman County Coroner and Quitman County Police Department to investigate the incident.
