Two dead, one critical in crash involving 18-wheeler

Memphis police are investigating after a multi-vehicle accident on E. Holmes near Crumpler Rd.
PHOTOS: Devastating images from the scene of the crash
FOX13 has confirmed two people are dead, and one person was critically injured, according to Shelby County Fire Department. Shelby County Fire Department said all three victims are men.
During the crash, a car lodged under the 18-wheeler, and multiple people were trapped inside.
According to Memphis fire, they were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the accident and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis.
