Two fraternities, co-ed business fraternity have been suspended at the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two fraternities and a co-ed business fraternity have been suspended at the University of Memphis accused of hazing, drugs and alcohol use.
This now makes four fraternities suspended at the school. They all receive their suspensions because of alleged behavior during the fall 2017 semester.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, breaks down the suspensions and what University leaders are doing to ensure this type of behavior doesn’t happen again, on FOX13 News at 6.
