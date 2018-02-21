0 Two guns found at Mid-South school same day as Florida massacre

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. - Two guns were found at a local school the same day as the Florida massacre.

A 72-year-old man was arrested, accused of selling a 16-year-old student a handgun. He's now out on bond.

That handgun plus another weapon were found on campus at Dyer County High School.

One of the weapons was brought into the school in a backpack, and the other, a shotgun, was left inside of a student's vehicle parked on campus.

"Terror and sickness, it's a feeling that you can't really describe because it's your babies," said concerned parent, Rachel Landry. "It's scary. It's very scary."

A school resource officer identified the student and found the unloaded gun in his backpack.

"That student stated that he was bringing the gun back to exchange it with another student for some stereo equipment," said Sheriff Jeff Box, Dyer County.

But through further investigation, they found another student also had a shotgun inside of his vehicle in the schools parking lot.

"There was ammunition in the vehicle but not in the shotgun," said Box.

Dyer County Sheriff's deputies discovered the handgun was sold illegally to the teen by 72-year-old Stephen Harrison.

"So we actually charged Mr. Harrison with unlawful sale of a weapon, and he was booked into the Dyer County Jail," said Box.

While sheriff's office does not believe there was any malicious intent, the discovery happened on the same day 17 students and staff at a high school in southeast Florida were shot and killed by a former student.

What's even more terrifying, parents said the school never notified them about the incidents.

"You never know, and we don't get notified. We find out through our babies texting us if they have a phone or like I said through Facebook, so it's very scary," said Landry.

The students were charged with unlawful weapon possession.

