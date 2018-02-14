Two indicted in Memphis rapper's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned a pair was indicted Wednesday in connection to a 2010 murder case.
Michael Goins, an aspiring rap artist also known as 'Dirty Mike,' was found shot to death the morning of July 12, 2010 at his home in the 1200 block of Parkland Road between Orange Mound and Sherwood Forest.
Brandon Hodges, 32, and Jacqueline Flemmons, 33, were arrested and indicted by a grand jury.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office, Hodges was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. Flemmons was indicted on charges of facilitation to commit first-degree murder.
