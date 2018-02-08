  • Two injured escaping house fire

    Two people are recovering after climbing out of a window to escape a burning house. 

    Memphis fire were called to the 1900 block of Gayle avenue after flames broke out just before midnight Wednesday. 

    FOX13 is working to learn what sparked the fire. 

     

