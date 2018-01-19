  • Two injured, including juvenile, in multi-car crash

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a crash Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.

    The incident happened on Interstate 55 at mile marker 5. Northbound traffic was affected with the roadway closed. Southbound was affected with no delays. 

    We've learned one adult was transported to Regional One Medical Center and one juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

    We're working to learn their conditions. 

