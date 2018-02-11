Two Kingsbury High School students shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in Berclair.
The incident happened Friday near Macon Road and Maria Street, just half a mile away from Kingsbury High School.
FOX13 has confirmed that the two victims were students at Kingsbury High. Witnesses said the male victim was walking down the sidewalk when a single suspect fired shots, killing the 18-year-old and critically injuring a girl walking nearby. Surgeons are working to save her life at Regional One Medical Center, but she passed away.
The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Nicholas Millican and 17-year-old Audrea Reed.
Homicide detectives worked the scene looking for clues and snagging surveillance video from nearby stores. Family members told us they did not want to talk but were on the scene Friday evening.
Fellow Kingsbury students were also in the area and said word was already starting to spread of the tragedy.
As the reality sets in and the community starts to mourn, the MPD begins their search for the person who pulled the trigger.
If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
