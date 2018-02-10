  • Two Kingsbury High School students shot, one dead

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in Berclair.

    The incident happened near Macon Road and Maria Street around 4:00 p.m.. 

    We've learned a teenage boy was pronounced dead on the scene, and a female victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

    FOX13 has confirmed that the two victims were students at Kingsbury High School.

    We're live from the scene. Watch FOX13 News at 9 for the latest developments. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories