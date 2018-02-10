Two Kingsbury High School students shot, one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in Berclair.
The incident happened near Macon Road and Maria Street around 4:00 p.m..
We've learned a teenage boy was pronounced dead on the scene, and a female victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
FOX13 has confirmed that the two victims were students at Kingsbury High School.
TEENAGER KILLED:— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) February 10, 2018
A student was shot & killed at Macon and Maria in Berclair. I'm told he was 18-yo.
Another female victim was shot & rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Working to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/pOpEeVKSga
