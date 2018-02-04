Two Memphis Krogers close, customers left looking for alternatives

Two Mid-South Krogers closed their doors for good.
"I didn't even think they were going to close that early today," said customer Trina Williams.
An empty parking lot -- with no life, no cars, and no buggies, brought forth a disappointing reality for many.
Shoppers coming to grips with the reality of - not one, but two Kroger closings between Orange Mound and South Memphis.
"I kind of hate that it's closing in the neighborhood…. In the black neighborhood, that is," Williams said.
Trina Williams was one of nearly a dozen customers who came to the Kroger to shop -- only to see its employees filing out and heading home one last time.
An inconvenience for her…"...and not just for me. But for the older people," she explained.
And many others, who spent time this week outside of the chain protesting Friday afternoon, fearing their neighborhood would become a forgotten food desert.
According to the Mid-South food bank, 202,000 people in Shelby County are considered "food insecure"
That means they are without reliable access to a sufficient amount of quality food.
"Just put yourself in our shoes for two weeks and see how it feels," said Lashley Wells, another customer.
Kroger announced the move a month ago - saying the two locations cost the company over $6 million since 2014.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
