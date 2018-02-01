Two Memphis men indicted, accused of kidnapping couple, killing husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men have been indicted in the murder of Luis Santiago.
A City Watch was issued for Santiago on March 30, 2017 when the 39-year-old and his wife were kidnapped. His wife was able to eventually escape.
RELATED: Arrest made in kidnapping and murder case
Santiago was shot once, and was pronounced dead in the 3300 block of Getwell according to police,
Thomas, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, and aggravated rape.
A juvenile warrant was issued for the arrest of then 17-year-old Kevvon Clark on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated rape, and aggravated kidnapping.
Both are being held without bond.
Trending stories:
- THP: 1 person dead, another injured after man drives wrong way on I-40
- Car slams into gas station, ATM stolen
- Largest venomous snake in U.S. spotted swimming in waters off Florida Keys
- Mid-South police officer accused of sending indecent pictures to child
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}