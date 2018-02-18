Two men arrested, charged with breaking into homes in their own neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars after police say they broke into several houses on their own street.
This all happened in the 26-hundred block of Margot street near Parkway Village. Don Eddings,18, and Shavegas Matlock, 20, broke into a house Saturday morning.
Both men lived on the same block where the crimes happened. Police say Eddings and Matlock were arrested after they were caught on camera stealing tvs, cash and other things out of homes in the area.
Eddings was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. Matlock was charged with burglary, domestic assault and violation of probation.
On FOX13 News at 9, we speak with one of the victims and take a deeper look into crime in the area.
