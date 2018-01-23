  • Two men at large after burglarizing local Circle K

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men after a Circle K burglary.

    The incident happened at the Circle K located at 5075 Stage Road. One of the suspect gained entry into the back office. 

    The suspect took the store's bank deposit, according to MPD. Moments later, he and another suspect fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic. 

    If you have any information that could help lead police to their arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

