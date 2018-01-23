Two men at large after burglarizing local Circle K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men after a Circle K burglary.
The incident happened at the Circle K located at 5075 Stage Road. One of the suspect gained entry into the back office.
The suspect took the store's bank deposit, according to MPD. Moments later, he and another suspect fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic.
If you have any information that could help lead police to their arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- Woman killed on busy stretch of I-240
- Investigators: Man dumped body of wife who never returned from Graceland trip
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}