  • Two men critically injured in shooting at Shelby County apartment complex

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to find out who is responsible for seriously injuring two men.

    It happened at the Ashland Lake Apartments around midnight on Wednesday. 

    Details surrounding the shooting are very limited, however, we do know the victims were taken to Germantown Methodist by a private vehicle.

