  • Two men hospitalized after two shootings in North Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating two different shootings in North Memphis

    The first incident happened Monday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Snowden. 

    Officials said a man was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is known, but police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

    The second incident happened in the 800 block of McNeil Street around 8:45 p.m. A man was shot and rushed to hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is known.

    If you have any information that could help lead police to arrests, contact 901-528-CASH.

