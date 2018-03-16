Two MPD officers relieved of duty, accused of breeding police K-9s with family pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis police officers have been relieved of duty in connection with an investigation into the K-9 unit, according to Memphis Police Department.
RELATED: MPD officers bred police K9s with their family pets
Their names are Lieutenant Robert Covington and Officer Carl Craig.
We told you last week about two officers using a K-9 for breeding and trying to sell the puppies online as police dogs.
We are working to learn what other disciplinary actions will be taken against the two officers.
Trending stories:
- Orange Mound father killed walking home to feed family
- Driver-less motorcycle flies across median, crashes into family
- 7 arrested for using food stamps in drug deals
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}