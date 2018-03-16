  • Two MPD officers relieved of duty, accused of breeding police K-9s with family pets

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis police officers have been relieved of duty in connection with an investigation into the K-9 unit, according to Memphis Police Department.

    Their names are Lieutenant Robert Covington and Officer Carl Craig.

    We told you last week about two officers using a K-9 for breeding and trying to sell the puppies online as police dogs.

    We are working to learn what other disciplinary actions will be taken against the two officers.

