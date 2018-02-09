  • Two people arrested for killing man left in van on MPD impound lot

    Updated:

    Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with this shooting.

    According to Memphis police, Mardracus West, 19, and Earl Brown, 20, have been charged with First Degree Murder.

    Trending stories:

    Police identified the man shot and killed as Bardomiano Hernandez. MPD failed to locate the body for nearly 50 days in the back of a van at the Memphis police impound lot. 

    The third suspect has not been caught.

    Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories