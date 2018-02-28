Two people arrested in connection with Den Lounge shooting

Memphis police said they arrested the get-away driver and the shooter responsible for killing a man near the Den Lounge last year.
Hayden Bowen and Calvin Smith are both charged with reckless homicide.
On December 3, 2017 Memphis police was called to Den Lounge for a shots fired and fight which had broken out.
MPD officers Jonathan Booker was found shot to death nearby.
According to the arrest affidavit, Smith admitted to firing a gun after the fight broke out on the 600 block of Marshall Avenue.
Security footage showed a white Hummer H3 at the scene of the crime. Bowen was the driver of the car, and Smith was his passenger when he fired a gun that killed Booker, police said.
Jerry Edwards was also arrested in connection with the shooting earlier this month.
