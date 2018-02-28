  • Two people arrested in connection with Den Lounge shooting

    Updated:

    Memphis police said they arrested the get-away driver and the shooter responsible for killing a man near the Den Lounge last year. 

    Hayden Bowen and Calvin Smith are both charged with reckless homicide. 

    On December 3, 2017 Memphis police was called to Den Lounge for a shots fired and fight which had broken out. 

    MPD officers Jonathan Booker was found shot to death nearby. 

    Related: MPD search for gunman in deadly shooting outside nightclub, victim identified

    Trending stories:

    According to the arrest affidavit, Smith admitted to firing a gun after the fight broke out on the 600 block of Marshall Avenue. 

    Security footage showed a white Hummer H3 at the scene of the crime. Bowen was the driver of the car, and Smith was his passenger when he fired a gun that killed Booker, police said.

    Jerry Edwards was also arrested in connection with the shooting earlier this month. 

    Related: Arrest made in 'The Den' shooting that saw 2 people shot, 1 dead

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories