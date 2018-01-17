Two people injured in MATA Bus Crash

Memphis police are on the scene of an accident involving in a Memphis Area Transit Authority Bus.
According to MATA, another vehicle caused the accident. It took place on Robin Hood Lane between Kimball and Dunn Road.
MPD said two people were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}