Two people shot, one killed in West Memphis

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in West Memphis, Ark 

    The shooting happened on the 500 block of S. Avalon Street at the WestWood Apartments. FOX13 confirmed it was a double shooting. 

    A family member of the victim told FOX13 her nephew was killed.

    The second victim was shot and taken to the hospital. We do not know his condition. 

