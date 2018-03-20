Two people shot, one killed in West Memphis

Detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in West Memphis, Ark
The shooting happened on the 500 block of S. Avalon Street at the WestWood Apartments. FOX13 confirmed it was a double shooting.
A family member of the victim told FOX13 her nephew was killed.
The second victim was shot and taken to the hospital. We do not know his condition.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis with the latest information.
