Two Poinsett County residents arrested in drug bust

POINSETT CO., Ark. - Two Poinsett County residents are behind bars after a major drug bust.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrisburg Police Department found drugs and cash inside the home of 45-year-old Parker Smith and 39-year-old Laura Smith.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisburg Police were executing a search warrant in the 7300 block of Old Military Lane in Harrisburg. While they were searching, they found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and more than $1,200 at the house.
Both Parker and Laura Smith were arrested and transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.
The two are charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
