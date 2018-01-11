  • Two shot in Orange Mound, suspects at large

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Orange Mound. It happened in the 1400 block of Railton around 9 p.m.

    Police said the suspect(s) walked up to a residence and shot two male victims. The suspects immediately fled on foot. 

    Both victims were listed in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact police. 

