Two shot in Orange Mound, suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Orange Mound. It happened in the 1400 block of Railton around 9 p.m.
Police said the suspect(s) walked up to a residence and shot two male victims. The suspects immediately fled on foot.
Both victims were listed in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
