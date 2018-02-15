Two shot on I-40 near Hollywood, causing major traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a shooting at I-40 near Hollywood where two men were shot. Both victims were transported to Regional One Medical Center. One victim was rushed in critical condition, and the second in non-critical.
Police believe the suspects and victims know each other. The suspects were possibly leaving the scene in a white Nissan Maxima, according to MPD.
TDOT said westbound traffic was affected with roadways closed, but eastbound traffic did not experience any delays.
The scene was cleared by 3:30 p.m.
If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- Florida school shooting: At hospital, anxious father can't find daughter
- Man walking down the street critically shot in Parkway Village, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}