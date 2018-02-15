  • Two shot on I-40 near Hollywood, causing major traffic delays

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a shooting at I-40 near Hollywood where two men were shot. Both victims were transported to Regional One Medical Center. One victim was rushed in critical condition, and the second in non-critical. 

    Police believe the suspects and victims know each other. The suspects were possibly leaving the scene in a white Nissan Maxima, according to MPD.

    TDOT said westbound traffic was affected with roadways closed, but eastbound traffic did not experience any delays.

    The scene was cleared by 3:30 p.m.

    If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories