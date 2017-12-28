Two small communities in Arkansas without water

ARKANSAS - The governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, has sent the National Guard to two small communities who don't have water.
Lake View and Oneida are in Phillips County.
We spoke with state senator, Keith Ingram. He said the pump is busted, and the communities are trying to get emergency funds to fix it.
The National Guard is making sure people get drinking and useable water to flush toilets.
We’re working to learn when the water will be turned back on.
