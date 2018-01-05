U of M players' items stolen from lockers during Liberty Bowl

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after several University of Memphis Football players had items stolen out of their lockers during the Liberty Bowl.

Police met with the director of football operations, who told them several players approached him, complaining of stolen money out of their wallets.

Protec Security was assigned to the lockers during the game. The rep working the game said he only left his post several times to use the restroom.

All 21 employees with access to the locker room were gathered for a search. During the search, one student assistant was seen going to a restroom and quickly coming out. He was confronted and inside the restroom, $673 cash was seen lying under a pile of toilet paper.

The student assistant denied knowledge of the money and has not been charged, according to court records.

The suspect was also detained but by time officers went into the room to speak with him, he’d already left out that room’s fire exit.

In a statement to FOX13, the University of Memphis said:

“The University of Memphis was made aware of a theft within the player locker room during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl football game. The investigation is being led by the Memphis Police Department, and no further comments will be made until the investigation is complete.”

