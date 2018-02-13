Unborn child shot while in mother's womb

An unborn child was shot while inside its mother’s womb, according to a Memphis Police Department report.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
The child’s mother, 19, was riding in a car with two men. While they were traveling on I-40 between Warford and Hollywood, a blue or black Chevrolet Impala pulled up beside them and someone inside the vehicle began shooting.
Police said they drove to nearby Methodist North hospital. The car, which was parked in front of the ER, had four bullet holes in the passenger’s side, a broken window and a large amount of blood in the front seat.
The mother had been shot three times in the right hip, police said. She was taken to Regional One and rushed into surgery.
After surgery, the mother gave birth to her child. The newborn had sustained a gunshot wound, according to the police report.
At last check, the baby was listed in critical condition. The child’s mother was upgraded to non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made in the case.
