Underpass in Orange Mound flooding

An underpass in Orange Mound is flooding and Memphis police are currently blocking traffic to the area.
The area is near Southern and Josephine.
FOX13 is working to find more areas that might be prone to flooding, and could potentially be dangerous.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}