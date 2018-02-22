  • Underpass in Orange Mound flooding

    An underpass in Orange Mound is flooding and Memphis police are currently blocking traffic to the area. 

    The area is near Southern and Josephine. 

    FOX13 is working to find more areas that might be prone to flooding, and could potentially be dangerous. 

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis.

