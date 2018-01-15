Union Pacific coal train derails in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At just after 9 a.m. Monday morning, a Union Pacific coal train derailed in Memphis.
A number of railcars derailed while switching tracks in Memphis, near Florida Street, which is just north of Hwy 61. At this time, Union Pacific Railroad believes 5 cars derailed with 3 of them on their side.
They don't have many details at this time as crews are responding to the site. The train was carrying coal so there is no haz mat concern.
Union Pacific Railroad expects the rail lines to be out of service through the morning and into the afternoon.
Check back for updates as we continue to gather information.
