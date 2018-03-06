United Healthcare to pass drug rebates on to some customers

The nation's largest health insurer plans to give some customers a break at the pharmacy counter starting next year.
United Healthcare said Tuesday that it will pass along rebates from drug manufacturers to customers when they fill a prescription. Those rebates could amount to a few bucks or several hundred dollars, depending on the drug.
The policy will apply to about 7 million people who have fully insured coverage through an employer. That insurance generally involves smaller businesses.
Trending stories:
- Police: Grandmother arrested for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail
- Man shows off on social media, ends up target of major bust
- Missing dog, held for ransom, found shot to death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Drugmakers frequently give rebates for prescription drugs, but those discounts rarely flow directly to people filling the prescriptions.
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute says insurers and employers most often use the money to reduce overall plan costs.
President Donald Trump also has proposed giving rebates directly to Medicare prescription drug customers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}