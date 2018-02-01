  • University of Memphis warns students of people 'aggressively attempting to discuss religion'

    Updated:

    The University of Memphis is asking students to be on alert after multiple people have been aggressively approaching students to talk about religion. 

    The University of Memphis released the following statement:

    "The University is aware of the recent presence of several individuals on campus who have been approaching students and aggressively attempting to discuss religion and distribute literature; one handout is titled “Do All Things Testify about God the Mother.” Police Services has made contact with several individuals who were possibly involved, including four this afternoon. The involved individuals have been placed on criminal trespass status."

    University of Memphis is asking anyone who encounters or observes any of these people to call University police at 901-678-4357. 

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: