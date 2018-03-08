UofM News: Student housing cost will increase, but no tuition hike planned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Student housing will be more expensive next school year, but tuition at the University of Memphis will remain the same, UofM President David Rudd said at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
The cost to live in on-campus housing will increase by five percent.
“We've upgraded our housing, so that was planned originally when housing was built,” Rudd said. “We have other housing upkeep needs. There’s renovations, upgrades we need to do.”
The money will also be used to pay off debts from recent additions to on-campus housing, such as Centennial Place.
The cost of tuition will stay the same, if Governor Bill Haslam’s budget passes without major changes.
“If the governor's budget recommendations are approved our intent is to have no tuition increase,” Rudd said. “It will be the second time in five years.”
The budget for the state won’t be approved until the end of the legislative session in Nashville.
