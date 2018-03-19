0 University of Memphis students protest after frat uses 'N-word'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of University of Memphis students are demanding action after a fraternity member used a racial slur.

It happened at a sorority philanthropy event. Students want to see a change in university culture.

“I saw it on my Twitter, my Snapchat, my Instagram,” said Jarrell Gray.

Gray kept hearing about a philanthropy event that ended up sparking a protest on the University of Memphis campus Monday morning.

Trending stories:

“Very disappointed because the school and PanHellenic community is supposed to be about unity,” said Gray.

He said a Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity member used the "n-word" during Pi Beta Phi's annual PanHellenic fundraiser Friday.

Gray and dozens of other students sang a different song to show they condemned the action. The song is called “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

“We’re still dealing with people not knowing how to effectively communicate with one another,” said Tamesha Brooks. “You have to be mindful of what you say, how you say it, and when you say it.”

The NAACP was one of many groups that organized the event. Member Katarion Rose said they're willing to continue their efforts to see a change in the university's culture.

“Hopefully they’ll hear us and understand where we're coming from and take this seriously, but if not, we'll just…if we have to continue protesting then we will,” said Rose.

The fraternity sent us a statement that says in part:

"Immediately following the event this member was suspended from the fraternity.

Use of offensive and hurtful language does not align with the values of Sigma Phi Epsilon."

Gray said he wants every student at the UofM to understand that these slurs negatively affect each person involved.

“We cannot unify if we are separating ourselves from other people because of our differences,” said Gray.

Sig Ep's statement also says they are working with the university administration in their investigation of this event.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.