0 UPDATE: Man who drove off I-55 into creek found dead

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - UPDATE:

Crawford's body has been located.

Full update: Man who drove into creek off I-55 found dead

----

A 20-year-old man is missing tonight after crashing into a creek in Crittenden County.

Dequan Crawford called 911 while standing on his sinking car, but by the time first responders arrived, they could not see either.

PHOTOS: Search and rescue underway for Arkansas man who drove into creek

Crawford has still not been found despite crews searching all day.

He crashed off I-55 outside Turrell early Thursday morning during the heavy rains.

Tire tracks, split poles, and loose wires were the signs horrible had happened.

“[He was a] good guy. Never got a no trouble,” said one of ‘Quan’ Crawford’s cousins.

“He liked to laugh, joke a lot,” said another cousin.

HAPPENING NOW:

A search & rescue mission is underway for Dequan Crawford.

According to the Crittenden Co Sheriff & relatives on scene, he was driving home around 3:30am when his car went off I-55 north & into Big Creek. pic.twitter.com/W8oYew2qD4 — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) March 1, 2018

Family, friends, neighbors watched in silence Thursday. As the car was lifted by a crane from the creek, occasionally coming together to pray.

“We're here, as you see. We are here for the family. And whatever we can do, we're here,” said Dorothy Cooper, the mayor of Turrell.

The town of Turrell is 650 people, as close knit as they come. They all knew the athlete and jokester.

“Everybody loved him. Loved him. People he went to school with, played ball with,” said Mom Cynthia

Holloway, as she looked at the crowd assembled.

Police say he called 911 while standing on the top of his floating car. But when first responders arrived they could locate either "Quan" or his car.

Since then, they've found the car.

They're still looking for the young man. Family here is praying & trying to hold onto hope. pic.twitter.com/W2lMCwVPE8 — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) March 1, 2018

Sitting in the crowd, Holloway thought back.

“He said, ‘I want to get a hug’ and I said when I see you I will give you two,’” she recounted.

“So he's just loving, a loving kid.”

The mother also thought back on the last text she sent him.

An eerie sign of a mother’s intuition less than 2 hours before the crash.

“Please be careful on your way home,” she said.

“Yes ma’am,” Quan replied two minutes later.

All day family and friends waited for an ecstatic scream, any sign that Quan was still alive.

Instead they watched, as Troopers took pictures and the wreckage was collected.

“We’re hoping they find them on the side of the bank, still alive. That's what we are hoping,” said one of Quan’s cousins.

They will hope all night and share stories of Dequan.

But they will not sleep. Not until they know where Quan is.

The search is set to begin again Friday morning at 7:00 AM.

The Arkansas State Police told FOX13 that the AR Game and Fish dive team plans to be in the water searching.

Family and friends will be back on the bridge watching.

