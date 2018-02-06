Vacant rental home catches fire

Memphis fire is investigating after an early morning house fire on the 5600 block of Maple Tree drive.
According to MFD, they think the flames started due to an issue with the MLGW box.
No one was inside the home when the flames broke out.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available,
