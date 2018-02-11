  • Vehicle burglarized in Shelby County School Board parking lot

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is reminding people in the Mid-South, to NOT leave items in your car.

    Thursday, MPD responded to a scene at the Shelby County School Board around 7:30 p.m.

    A suspect left the scene in a gold or silver four door sedan and burglarized a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

    Investigators described the suspect as a tall male with medium build. Police said he was wearing a hoodie with a logo, a ball cap and gloves.

    A laptop and iPad was taken from the scene.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information concerning this burglary of a motor vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

