Veteran blames Memphis VA for having to get thumb amputated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A veteran's thumb had to be amputated after he said he was mistreated by the Memphis VA.

“There was no type of incision made. No type of follow up. No come back later. They handed me that and that was the end of my tenure at the VA," said Ray Parks.

Parks' thumb is partially amputated after three different bacterial infections began to eat away at the bone. It’s a surgery he said didn’t have to happen if he had been treated properly at the Memphis Veteran Affairs.

Parks said he was given one antibiotic and 5 pain pills by the VA; not enough to slow the infection, so he went to a different hospital for treatment.

“You have to keep in mind that this hospital is on record as being one of the worst VA’s in America,” said Randy Wade.

Randy Wade is a veteran who also worked with Congressman Steve Cohen. He knows first hand about the Memphis VA and feels for veterans like Parks.

“You have to imagine how a veteran feels when he or she has served their country and cannot get the proper medical treatment. It’s sad,” said Wade.

We reached out to the Memphis VA for comment, and they said, “Privacy laws will prohibit our speaking to any personal, veteran-specific matter.”

But with the Memphis VA in the skyline of his current hospital view, Parks has a clearer vision to think about what needs to change at the VA.

“They need to actually care about the patients themselves, and I don’t think that type of care is going on at the VA. I believe for the employees of the VA it’s just a job, and we are just like cows or horses or some type of livestock," said Parks.

Parks is interviewing attorneys for a possible lawsuit against the VA.

