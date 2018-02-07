  • Victim dies after double shooting in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in Whitehaven.

    The incident happened in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road Tuesday around 5:22 p.m.

    Police said two victims were located in the 1600 block of Kilarney Avenue. 

    One victim was pronounced dead while the other was listed in non-critical condition.

    No suspect information was given.

    If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories