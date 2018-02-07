Victim dies after double shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in Whitehaven.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road Tuesday around 5:22 p.m.
Police said two victims were located in the 1600 block of Kilarney Avenue.
One victim was pronounced dead while the other was listed in non-critical condition.
No suspect information was given.
If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
