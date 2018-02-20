Victim fighting for life after being accidentally shot in hotel room, police say

Memphis police are investigating after someone was shot in a Memphis hotel room.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue on Saturday, February 17 after the shooting
According to police, the suspect set his gun down while he was getting into bed. The weapon went off and hit the victim.
Police said the victim was unable to talk when they arrived. Meaning, they could not get the victim's side of the story.
She was originally transported in non-critical condition, however, the individual has since been downgraded to critical condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the victim and suspect throughout Good Morning Memphis.
